Stratec Lowers FY25 Sales Outlook Due To Interruptions In Supply Of Input Materials

(RTTNews) - Stratec SE (SBS.DE), a provider of automation and instrumentation solutions, lowered its sales guidance for the 2025 financial year due to temporary interruptions to the supply of input materials for some of its system lines in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Stratec now expects its consolidated sales at constant currency to about match the previous year's figure. Previously, it was expected that consolidated sales at constant currency to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range.

Despite the lower sales base hereby forecast and negative currency items, Stratec nevertheless expects to achieve the lower end of the forecast corridor of around 10.0% to 12.0% for its adjusted EBIT margin.

Stratec expects to witness temporary interruptions to the supply of input materials for some of its system lines in the fourth quarter of 2025. In particular, in connection with trade policy tensions, a supply chain interruption has arisen in recent weeks for a specific type of magnet with impurities relating to export-restricted rare earths.

Following close communication with its suppliers, Stratec now no longer expects to receive sufficient quantities of input materials to make up for these delivery backlogs or for the production volumes originally planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

