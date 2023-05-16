News & Insights

Stratasys Up 4% In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), a 3D printing solutions provider, are up more than 4% in pre-market after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company reported a loss of $22.2 million or $0.33 per share for the first quarter, wider than $20.9 million or $0.32 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Stratasys posted a profit of $1.1 million or $0.02 per share, that beat the average estimate of 6 analysts polled y Thomson-Reuters of $0.06 loss per share.

Quarterly revenue declined 8.6% year-on-year to $149.4 million, but came in above the consensus estimate of $145.01 million.

Looking forward, the company sees full year revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million. Analysts expect revenue of $637.74 million for the year.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected between $0.12 and $0.24. The consensus estimate stands at $0.16.

Stratasys shares closed at $14.40 on Monday, up 1.62%. The stock has traded in the range of $11.04 - $21.44 in the last 1 year.

