Stratasys (SSYS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Stratasys SSYS is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 10.

Stratasys’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 157.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stratasys’ third-quarter revenues is pegged at $165.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Non-GAAP earnings are projected at 3 cents per share, suggesting a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Stratasys’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong demand for its products and solutions. Accelerated digital modernization across several industries in a continued response to economic changes post-COVID-19 is also likely to have been an upside.

With many engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs resorting to 3D solutions for their primary designing and product modeling, the 3D printing market is becoming a favorable long-term investment opportunity. This trend is likely to have spurred the demand for Stratasys’ 3D products and solutions in the third quarter.

An improvement in product quality and performance, along with multiple product launches, is likely to have boosted the firm’s performance as well.

Over the past 12 months, SSYS launched several new products and solutions, including a multi-material 3D printer – J35 Pro, a compact medical 3D printer – J5 MediJet and a compact multi-material dental 3D printer – J5 DentaJet. These product launches with enhanced capabilities are likely to have helped the company gain new customers in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, the weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues led enterprises to postpone their large IT spending plans. This might have hurt Stratasys’ top line in the third quarter.

Additionally, inflation and increased component costs are likely to have weighed on Stratasys’ profitability in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SSYS this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Salesforce CRM, Cisco CSCO and Analog Devices ADI have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Salesforce is anticipated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.13% at present. CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 18.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 13.8% year over year to $7.81 billion.

Cisco carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.46%. The company is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. CSCO's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco’s earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share, indicating a 2.4% year-over-year increase. Revenues are expected to grow 3.3% to $13.32 billion.

Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.10. The company will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ fourth-quarter earnings stands at $2.58 per share, suggesting a whopping year-over-year increase of 49.1%. Revenues are estimated to grow 35.2% year over year to $3.16 billion.

