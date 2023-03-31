Stratasys (SSYS) to Make H350 3D Printers for Gotz Maschinenbau

Stratasys SSYS announced that it received an order from its existing customer Götz Maschinenbau, a German service bureau, for four of its high-speed H350 3D printers. This investment will make Götz’s total fleet size to six systems, making it the leading user of Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology among service bureaus in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

The installation, due over the next 1.5 years, is likely to meet the increasing customer demand for high-quality end-use parts. According to Philipp Götz, the owner of Götz Maschinenbau, the SAF technology, an industrial-grade additive manufacturing solution that delivers production-level throughput for end-use parts, is ideal for maintaining the high quality and cost-effective standards expected by its customers.

The Stratasys H350 3D printer delivers accurate, production-grade parts with best-in-class consistency. It allows users to choose their build preparation software platforms to suit their business needs like materials, workflow, production and costs. Interestingly, the product itself is equipped with around a dozen parts 3D printed with SAF technology. Designed for high-volume, short-run production, the H350 printer offers an extremely reliable manufacturing solution at lower costs and leads time than injection molding.

Stratasys has been scaling newer heights across all its business segments. It has been benefiting from an increase in demand for 3D-printed materials, and its focus on product launches and strategic partnership agreements or acquisitions.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Yesterday, the company revealed that Nano Dimension, an Israel-based 3D printed electronics systems and additive manufacturing company, has made a revised unsolicited, non-binding indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share in cash. This was followed by Mar 22’s event of Stratasys board’s unanimous rejection of an unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from the Israel-based firm to acquire the 3D manufacturer for $18.00 per share in cash.

In February 2022, Stratasys signed an agreement with Ricoh USA, Inc. to provide on-demand 3D-printed anatomic models for clinical settings. Earlier in the same month, it launched a first-ever monolithic, full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution, TrueDent, specifically designed for the fabrication of dental appliances, including removable dentures and temporaries. This transformative solution for the dental industry, not only simplifies the denture manufacturing process, but also lowers the costs, allowing for dentures and temporaries to be produced much faster, achieving incredible aesthetics.

Last year, Stratasys enhanced its dental solution portfolio with the launch of Origin One Dental 3D printer, which provides comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to the dental industry. In the same year, it launched a cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing named ProtectAM and unveiled J5 MediJet, a compact medical 3D printer that integrates multiple applications into one system, enabling the creation of intricate 3D anatomical models.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SSYS have plunged 36.4% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Baidu BIDU, Fabrinet FN and Airbnb ABNB. While Baidu and Fabrinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fallen 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have gained 9.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 23 cents to $7.71 in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 7.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from a loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 29.3% in the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.