Stratasys (SSYS) to Boost 3D Printing Line With Origin Buyout

Stratasys SSYS recently inked an agreement to acquire Origin, a 3D printing start-up in a cash-and-stock deal worth $100 million. The company expects to complete the transaction by Jan 2021.

Per the terms of the deal, Stratasys will pay $60 million upfront and the remaining $40 million will be paid as performance-based earnouts over the next three years. The company intends to fund the transaction with cash of $55 million and $45 million in stock.

Rationale Behind Origin Acquisition

With the acquisition, Stratasys will gain access to Origin One, Origin’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, which uses its proprietary resin-based Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology. The company believes that the technology can generate incremental annual revenues of $200 million within five years.

The integration will enable Stratasys to deliver polymer-based additive systems to dental, medical, tooling, and selected industrial, defense, and consumer goods market. It will further strengthen its footprint in the 3D-printed mass production parts market.

The company also revealed that its go-to-market organization will globally launch the product by mid-2021, which will be developed in conjunction with Origin’s team.

Although the acquisition is expected to have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP earnings in 2021, the integration will aid non-GAAP earnings growth by 2023.

Coronavirus-Led Disruptions Continue

Stratasys’s shares are down 5.6% year to date against the Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry’s rally of 43.6%.

Notably, dampened consumer demand for Stratasys’s hardware and consumables due to coronavirus outbreak remained an overhang on the company’s July-September quarterly results.

Product revenues declined 21.4% year over year to $83.5 million in third-quarter 2020. Within Product revenues, System revenues plunged 20.8% and Consumables revenues decreased 22% year over year.

Momentum in 3D Printing Industry to Revive Growth

According to Statista, the global 3D printing products and services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% through 2020-2024 and will reach $40 billion by 2024.

Moreover, data cited by Stratasys from its internal analysis of the market indicates that the 3D-printing industry is likely to reach nearly $25 billion by 2025 and resin polymer-based additive systems is anticipated to experience an annual growth of 20% through 2020-2025.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, along with its industry peers 3D Systems DDD and HP Inc. HPQ, stands to benefit from increased investments in 3D printing solutions for designing and product modeling. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moreover, solid adoption of the company’s J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printers across healthcare institutions and medical service providers globally is a key positive. Further, enhancements to the printer such as ultra-realistic simulation and realism with advanced bone capabilities, is expected to attract new customers.

Additionally, strategic partnerships with automotive leaders such as Volkswagen, General Motors GM and Ford Motors are expected to drive demand for the company’s 3D printing capabilities and fuel customer acquisition.

