Stratasys (SSYS) Surges: Stock Moves 12.8% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 13% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $15.15 to $18.91 in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained on the company’s announcement that it plans to lay off about 10% of employees in order to save costs and focus on profitable growth.

The company has seen three negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Stratasys currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price

Stratasys, Ltd. price | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Mercury Systems Inc MRCY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.