Stratasys (SSYS) Stock Soars 5% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Stratasys SSYS shares rose 4.7% on Thursday after the 3D printing solution provider reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 2 cents and marked a seven-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.

Though the company’s revenues declined 4.6% year over year to $159.3 million, the same came ahead of the consensus mark of $157.2 million. The year-over-year decline in the top line can be primarily attributed to the divestitures of certain businesses and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter to $111.2 million, primarily due to the divestiture and negative impact of foreign exchange rates. Within Product revenues, System revenues declined 11.1% to $54.9 million, while Consumables revenues were flat at $56.3 million.

Revenues from Services decreased 1.9% year over year to $48.1 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 1.9% year over year.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 4.2% from the year-ago period to $77.1 million. Consequently, the non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 48.4%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined to $72 million year over year from $79.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, the same contracted 250 bps to 45.2%.

The non-GAAP operating income came in at $5.1 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $1.7 million. The margin rose by 220 bps to 3.2%. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA soared 35.4% to $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the fourth quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $327.8 million compared with the $348.7 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2022, there was no long-term debt. During the October-December quarter, the company utilized operating cash flow of $18.1 million.

FY23 Outlook

For 2023, Stratasys’ management projects revenues between $620 million and $670 and non-GAAP earnings in the range of 12-24 cents per share. The company projects a gross margin between 48% and 49% and the non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 2.5%-3.5%.

Stratasys estimates 2023 operating expenses in the range of $290-$300 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $35-$50 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SSYS have plunged 39.8% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Clarivate Plc CLVT, Aspen Technology AZPN and ServiceNow NOW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clarivate’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny northward to 17 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised a penny northward to 80 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Clarivate's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of CLVT have fallen 20.7% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 17 cents to $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 2 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 30 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 48.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.02 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved downward by 3 cents to $9.15 per share in the past seven days.

ServiceNow's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of NOW have plunged 25.7% in the trailing 12 months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.