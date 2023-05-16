Stratasys (SSYS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.71, changing hands as high as $16.16 per share. Stratasys, Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSYS's low point in its 52 week range is $11.035 per share, with $21.4382 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.54.
