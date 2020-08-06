Stratasys (SSYS) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS reported non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings per share of 16 cents per share.

Stratasys’ revenues of $117.6 million missed the consensus mark of $121.1 million as well as declined 27.9% year over year. Economic weakness due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic affected the top line.

Quarter Details

Segment wise, Product revenues plunged 33% from the year-ago quarter to $73.9 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues decreased 35.6% and Consumables revenues fell 30.6% year over year.

Revenues from Services decreased 17.2% year over year to $43.7 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues dropped 7.5% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit dipped 37.7% from the year-ago quarter to $53.3 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 710 basis points (bps) to 45.4%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined 19.8% year over year to $61.4 million, aided by efforts to cut SG&A costs.

Non-GAAP operating loss totaled $8.1 million against an operating income of $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $313 million compared with the $325.5 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2020, there was no long-term debt.

Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $9.7 million.

