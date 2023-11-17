Stratasys (SSYS) Q3 Earnings Meet, Sales Surpass Expectations

Stratasys SSYS reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 20% year over year.



The company’s revenues remained flat year over year at $162.1 million, which came ahead of the consensus mark of $162 million. The top-line growth was partially offset by the divestitures of certain businesses and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were up 1% from the year-ago quarter to $113.27 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues declined 8.6% year over year to $51.5 million, while Consumables revenues increased 10.7% year over year to $61.8 million.



Revenues from Services decreased 2.4% year over year to $48.9 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 3.6% year over year to $30.6 million.



Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 0.4% from the year-ago period to $78.3 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) at 48.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat year over year at $74.2 million.



The non-GAAP operating income came in at $4.1 million, down 0.4% year over year. The margin contracted by 30 bps to 2.8%. Also, adjusted EBITDA declined 1% to $9.8 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the third quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $184.5 million compared with $205.4 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.



During the June-ended quarter, the company utilized an operating cash flow of $12.7 million due to the costs related to mergers and acquisitions, defense against a hostile tender offer, a proxy contest and related professional fees.

FY23 Outlook

For 2023, management projects revenues between $620 million and $630 million and non-GAAP earnings in the range of 10-14 cents per share. The company projects a gross margin between 48% and 49%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 2-2.5%. The company adjusted the 2023 outlook for divestments, the impact from the delayed launch of F3300 and soft capital expenditure conditions.



Stratasys estimates 2023 non-operating expenses in the range of $288-$290 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the band of $35-$38 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Stratasys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SSYS have lost 13.3% year to date.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $10.85 in the past seven days.



NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 233% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.



NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 58.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.



DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 23.1% year to date.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.