Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Expectations

Stratasys SSYS reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share. The bottom line jumped 100% year over year.

The company’s revenues climbed 1.6% year over year to $159.8 million, which came ahead of the consensus mark of $153.2 million. The year-over-year surge in the top line was partially offset by the divestitures of certain businesses and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter to $109.1 million, primarily due to the divestiture and negative impact of foreign exchange rates. Within Product revenues, System revenues declined 17.9%, while Consumables revenues dropped 6.9%.

Revenues from Services decreased 0.5% year over year to $50.6 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 8% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 1.8% from the year-ago period to $77.5 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) at 48.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined to $72.5 million year over year from $77.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, the same shrunk 100 bps to 45.4%.

The non-GAAP operating income came in at $5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $1.9 million. The margin expanded by 190 bps to 3.1%. Also, adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to $10.6 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the second quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $205.4 million compared with $287.6 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2023, there was no long-term debt. During the June-ended quarter, the company utilized operating cash flow of $23.2 million.

FY23 Outlook

For 2023, management projects revenues between $630 million and $670 million and non-GAAP earnings in the range of 12-24 cents per share. The company projects a gross margin between 48% and 49%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 2.5-3.5%.

Stratasys estimates 2023 non-operating expenses in the range of $290-$300 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the band of $35-$50 million.

