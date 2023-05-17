Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Expectations

Stratasys SSYS first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line remained flat year over year.

The company’s revenues declined 2.6% year over year to $149.4 million, which came ahead of the consensus mark of $142.2 million. The year-over-year decline in the top line can primarily be attributed to the divestitures of certain businesses and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter to $101 million, primarily due to the divestiture and negative impact of foreign exchange rates. Within Product revenues, System revenues declined 25.8%, while Consumables revenues grew 3.3%.

Revenues from Services decreased 3.9% year over year to $48.4 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 4.9% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 8.6% from the year-ago period to $70.7 million. The non-GAAP gross margin remained flat at 47.3%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined to $69.2 million year over year from $75.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, the same expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 46.3%.

The non-GAAP operating income came in at $1.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $2 million. The margin contracted by 20 bps to 1%. Also, adjusted EBITDA dropped 13.6% to $7 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the first quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $287.6 million compared with $327.8 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2023, there was no long-term debt. During the January-March quarter, the company utilized operating cash flow of $17.9 million.

FY23 Outlook

For 2023, management projects revenues between $630 million and $670 and non-GAAP earnings in the range of 12-24 cents per share. The company projects a gross margin between 48% and 49%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 2.5%-3.5%.

Stratasys estimates 2023 operating expenses in the range of $290-$300 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $35-$50 million.

