Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Stratasys SSYS reported first-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The bottom line came in higher than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents per share.

The company’s revenues jumped 22% year over year to $163.4 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $157.8 million. This year-over-year top-line growth was driven by strength in the Systems performance.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were up 25.2% from the year-ago quarter to $113.1 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues climbed 36.7%, while Consumables revenues jumped 16.1% year over year.

Revenues from Services increased 14.8% year on year to $50.4 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 10.1% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 14.8% from the year-ago period to $77.4 million. Consequently, non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 47.3%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 15.5% year on year to $75.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, it contracted 250 bps to 46.1%. Non-GAAP operating income of $2 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.6 million. However, the margin rose by 310 bps to 1.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA soared 131.4% to $8.1 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

The company exited the first quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $475.6 million compared with the $502.2 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2022, there was no long-term debt.

During the January-March quarter, the company utilized an operating cash flow of $16.1 million.

Outlook

For 2022, management projects revenues between $685 million and $695 million. Stratasys anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the range of 14 cents to 19 cents per share in 2022.

Stratasys estimates 2022 operating expenses to increase by $20-$25 million from the 2021 level, primarily due to the ongoing investments in new products associated with higher revenues.

For 2022, Stratasys expects the non-GAAP operating margin to be slightly above 2%, with small losses in the first half and profitable contributions in the second half of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $38-$41 million.

