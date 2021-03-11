Stratasys (SSYS) Launches "Productivity Monster" J5 DentaJet

Stratasys SSYS recently launched its new compact multi-material dental 3D printer — J5 DentaJet — to eliminate the time-consuming process of producing dental parts.



Notably, dental labs face the challenge of producing different parts of a dental set in different materials, forcing them to make separate 3D prints using different materials for different parts of the set. The J5 DentaJet can print with up to five materials, including support material. Moreover, it can produce five times more dental parts on a single mixed tray at a much lesser time than any other 3D printer, occupying only 4.6 sq. ft. of floor space.



Furthermore, 3D prints of realistic case presentations can be created with the J5 DentaJet. The high resolution of PolyJet materials allows dentists to implant crowns and bridges more quickly due to the accuracy of the models.



Stratasys’ Healthcare Vice President, Osnat Philipp said, “Dental and orthodontic models have been growing their adoption of 3D printing but the process has remained too manual and time consuming. The J5 DentaJet advances the full digital transformation of dental modeling with the potent combination of automation with accuracy. The system runs largely unattended, and you can even produce a build tray with a wide variety of different models using several different materials.” Philipp also went on to call the printer a “productivity monster”.



The J5 DentaJet has been under beta testing by a couple of orthodontic labs, which have given positive reviews.



Stratasys estimates the total addressable segment for dental 3D printing at about $1 billion. Per MarketsandMarkets, the dental 3D printing market is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2025 from $1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.8%.



The bright prospects of the dental 3D printing space are attracting tough competition from 3D printing stalwarts like HP HPQ, 3D Systems DDD and Voxeljet VJET. Nonetheless, with the recent buyout of Origin, Stratasys gains a competitive edge in the 3D-printed mass production parts market with the integration of the former’s software-centric additive manufacturing solution. Moreover, Origin’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, which uses its proprietary resin-based Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology, is expected to enable Stratasys to deliver polymer-based additive systems to dental, medical, tooling and other industries, generating incremental annual revenues of $200 million within five years.



