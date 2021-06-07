Stratasys (SSYS) Launches Compact Medical 3D Printer J5 MediJet

Stratasys SSYS recently introduced a compact medical 3D printer — Stratasys J5 MediJet — that integrates multiple applications into one system, enabling users to create intricate 3D anatomical models.



Notably, the J5 MediJet 3D printer is up to 30% faster than other 3D printers.



Osnat Philipp, Healthcare vice president at Stratasys, said, “For small to midsized hospitals, we’re enabling access to models and guides with a medical-specific 3D printer that is office-friendly and affordable, while ensuring sterilization is easy so you can bring models right into the operating room with you.”

Stratasys believes that the J5 MediJet printer can help medical device companies innovate technologies faster by providing models for benchmark testing of medical devices.



Stratasys launched several innovative products that positioned the company well over the long term. Stratasys’ machines facilitate prototyping within a few hours, which reduces development time and upfront costs.



In March, Stratasys launched its new compact multi-material dental 3D printer — J5 DentaJet — to eliminate the time-consuming process of producing dental parts.



Markedly. the 3D printing market presents a favorable long-term investment opportunity as a large number of engineers, designers, architects and entrepreneurs are resorting to 3D solutions for their primary designing and product modeling. Per Statista, the global 3D printing market is expected to reach $40.8 billion by 2024, representing a CAGR of 26% through 2022-2024. As the industry leader in 3D printing, this is encouraging information for Stratasys as it will be able to grab a large share of this market.



The bright prospects of the dental 3D printing space are attracting tough competition from 3D printing stalwarts like HP HPQ, 3D Systems DDD and Voxeljet VJET. Nonetheless, with the recent buyout of Origin, Stratasys gains a competitive edge in the 3D-printed mass production parts market with the integration of the former’s software-centric additive manufacturing solution. Moreover, Origin’s manufacturing-grade 3D printer, which uses its proprietary resin-based Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology, is expected to enable Stratasys to deliver polymer-based additive systems to dental, medical, tooling and other industries. This will help the company generate incremental annual revenues of $200 million within five years.

