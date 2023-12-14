Stratasys (SSYS) Enhances Tumor Surgery With 3D-Printed Guides

Stratasys SSYS has announced that the University Hospital Birmingham in England has achieved enhanced results for head and neck cancer patients. The hospital has reported a reduction in surgery times by up to three hours, attributed to the implementation of customized, 3D-printed cutting guides.



The implementation of tailored, 3D-printed surgical guides at University Hospital Birmingham is enhancing patient outcomes and reducing surgery times. The success is credited to the adoption of a Stratasys J5 MediJet 3D printer, thus allowing the hospital to create precise, patient-specific cutting guides before surgeries.



This approach revolutionizes the removal of tumors in head and neck cancer patients, replacing the previous manual method involving cutting and bending metal during surgery. The new process, with a resolution of within 150 microns, utilizes patient scans to produce accurate devices in Biocompatible Clear MED610, which is a rigid, transparent resin suitable for prolonged contact with intact skin and limited contact with tissue, bone or mucosal membranes, thereby enhancing surgical success.



Stratasys' GrabCAD Print Software, which operates in conjunction with this printer, has demonstrated additional advantages. The software's capability to automatically construct support material plays a role in the overall time-saving aspect facilitated by the 3D printing workflow.

Stratasys Recent Partnerships to Aid Top-Line Growth

Stratasys has entered into partnerships with Siemens SIEGY, Toyota TM and the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute. These notable partnerships are set to boost Stratasys’s top-line performance in the upcoming quarters and establish a dominant position in the market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSYS’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $625.47 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.99%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating flat year-over-year growth.



Stratasys recently collaborated with Siemens Healthineers for a groundbreaking research initiative aimed at creating innovative solutions to advance medical imaging phantoms for computed tomography (CT) imaging. CT phantoms, which are crucial tools in medical imaging and widely utilized in hospitals globally, are specialized devices employed to assess and verify the performance of CT scanners.



Stratasys has entered into an agreement with Toyota to become the inaugural customer to acquire the state-of-the-art Stratasys F3300 3D printer. Toyota intends to employ the F3300 for various purposes, including new production support for parts and fixtures, as well as prototyping applications to expedite the introduction of new products to the market. The F3300 possesses the capability to produce intricate, high-precision parts vital to vehicle design and usage, spanning from prototypes to end-use components.



Stratasys recently announced the attainment of third-party validation from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) for its groundbreaking Fused Deposition Modeling Process Certification. The collaboration marks a crucial moment for individuals, be they students or professionals, aspiring to pursue a career in additive manufacturing. The NOCTI certification ensures that both traditional and non-traditional students acquire industry-endorsed skills.



Shares of SSYS, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 47.8% increase due to tough competition in the 3D printing market from a dominant player like Altair Engineering ALTR.



Altair Engineering has become a prominent player in the realm of 3D printing with its array of simulation tools exerting a substantial influence on the additive manufacturing process. The Inspire Print3D product, a part of its suite, effectively optimizes product development and diminishes manufacturing expenses. The integration of Gen3D, a company specializing in design software and consulting, has bolstered Altair's capabilities in the field of 3D printing.

