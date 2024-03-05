Stratasys (SSYS) Boosts Innovation With Arevo Acquisition

Stratasys SSYS has announced the acquisition of Arevo’s technology and intellectual property. Arevo, previously based in Silicon Valley, stopped operating in 2023.



The acquisition of the IP estate includes several essential patents in carbon fiber printing, improving strength using localized laser melting and roller compaction, real-time monitoring during printing and hardware design. By integrating this technology into Stratasys FDM® print systems, the company expands the range of manufacturing applications available to its customers.



With this acquisition, SSYS aims to speed up the adoption of FDM printing applications by overcoming challenges, such as the need for stronger and more consistent parts, as well as improved system throughput.



Stratasys' acquisition strategy, focusing on innovation and customer value, includes both internal research and development efforts and the buyout of technology and IP. Its portfolio of more than 2,600 granted and pending patents makes the company a leader in the industry.



This notable acquisition is set to boost Stratasys’s top-line performance in the upcoming quarters and establish a dominant position in the market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSYS’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $680.39 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.69%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 208.33%.

SSYS’ Recent Advancements to Fend Off Competition

The company recently announced that PartsToGo, a German service bureau, has invested in four Stratasys stereolithography printers. The two companies have chosen three Neo800 printers and one Neo450 to complement their existing machines, aiming to produce precise parts for industrial applications. This investment brings PartsToGo's total Neo fleet to six systems, with a plan for a seventh installation soon.



Stratasys also collaborated with University Hospital Birmingham in England to improve outcomes for head and neck cancer patients. By using customized and 3D-printed surgical guides, the hospital has reduced surgery times by up to three hours, thanks to the integration of a Stratasys J5 MediJet 3D printer. This 3D printer allows the hospital to create accurate and patient-specific cutting guides before operations. These advancements are expected to fend off competition in the 3D printing market.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 17% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 11.5% growth due to tough competition in the 3D printing market from dominant players like Altair Engineering ALTR, 3D Systems DDD and Xometry XMTR. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Altair Engineering has become a big name in 3D printing because of its simulation tools. One of its tools called Inspire Print3D is really good at making product development easier and cheaper. ALTR got even better at 3D printing when it collaborated with Gen3D, a company that's best known for designing software and giving advice. This made Altair even stronger in the 3D printing world.



Specialized in developing printers and design software for various materials and industries, including medical devices, dental labs, semiconductor, aerospace and automotive manufacturing, DDD asserts itself as a leading player among independent 3D printing companies. With its extensive experience and global presence, 3D Systems anticipates significant growth opportunities as the 3D printing industry is continuously expanding.



During the summer of 2021, Xometry had its first public offering. XMTR runs a platform where businesses can easily get prototypes and mass-produced items. The company has a big network of more than 5,000 suppliers who can help with different manufacturing tasks. These suppliers include organizations that do 3D printing and injection molding.

