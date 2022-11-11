Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues

Stratasys SSYS reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.

Though the company’s revenues increased 2% year over year to $162.2 million, it fell short of the consensus mark of $164.2 million. The lower-than-expected top line can be primarily attributed to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues were up 3% from the year-ago quarter to $112.1 million. Within Product revenues, System revenues climbed 7.7%, while Consumables revenues declined 1.4% year over year.

Revenues from Services decreased 0.1% year over year to $50.1 million. Within Service revenues, customer support revenues advanced 4.7% year over year.

Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 2% from the year-ago period to $76.7 million. Consequently, the non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) to 48.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined marginally to $74.2 million year over year from $74.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, it contracted 130 bps to 45.8%.

The non-GAAP operating income came in at $4.5 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.8 million. The margin rose by 170 bps to 2.8%. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA soared 26.9% to $9.9 million.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Stratasys exited the third quarter with cash and short-term deposits of $348.7 million compared with the $438.3 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2022, there was no long-term debt. During the July-September quarter, the company utilized operating cash flow of $18.4 million.

Updated Outlook

For 2022, Stratasys’ management now projects revenues between $648 million and $652 million, down from the earlier range of $675-$685 million. SSYS now anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the range of 9 cents-12 cents per share in 2022, down from the previous guidance range of 14-19 cents.

Stratasys now estimates 2022 operating expenses to increase by $5 to $10 million from the 2021 level, primarily due to the divestiture of MakerBot and improved efficiencies. The company earlier expected an increase of $18 to $23 million, primarily due to investments in new products associated with higher revenues.

For 2022, Stratasys continues to expect the non-GAAP operating margin to be slightly more than 2%. Adjusted EBITDA is now forecast in the band of $34 million-$47 million, down from the earlier expectation in the range of $38-$41 million.

