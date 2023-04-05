Stratasys (SSYS) and CollPlant Tie on Regenerative Solution

Stratasys SSYS recently signed a joint development and commercialization agreement with Israel-based regenerative medicine company, CollPlant Biotechnologies, to develop a solution that bio-fabricates human tissues and organs.

The solution intends to enable production of CollPlant’s breast implants, which will be used to regenerate natural breast tissue of humans without eliciting their immune response. The industrial-scale solution will be developed by integrating Stratasys Programmable Photopolymerization (P3) bioprinter with CollPlant’s recombinant human collagen-based bioinks. It will work as a potential alternative for both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. It will be a part of CollPlant's regenerative breast implants program.

Per the deal, Stratasys bioprinter will be offered combined with CollPlant’s bioinks to the CollPlant business partners and customers of both the companies. The company’s chief executive officer, Yoav Zeif mentioned, "Through this partnership with CollPlant, we have an important opportunity to transform healthcare with bioprinting to improve the lives of patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction procedures." The latest move is likely to accelerate the industrialization of bioprinting for regenerative medicines.

Stratasys P3 technology is an evolution of digital light processing that enables high resolution printing and process control. The tightly synchronized print process includes pneumatic controls to reduce pull forces during the print process, resulting in exceptional surface quality, without sacrificing speed or isotropy. On the other hand, CollPlant’s bioinks are used in a wide range of 3D bioprinting applications, which include drug discovery, drug screening, tissue testing and the development of transplantable tissues and organs. The combination of both these technologies is likely to streamline the production process of regenerative breast implants and other potential tissues and organs.

Stratasys has received a revised takeover proposal from the Israel-based 3D printed electronics systems and additive manufacturing company, Nano Dimension. This time, the acquiring firm raised its offer at $20.05 per share in cash, just after the SSYS Board unanimously rejected the revised unsolicited proposal offered on Mar 29, 2023 to acquire the company for $19.55 per share in cash.



Stratasys has been scaling newer heights across all its business segments. It has been benefiting from an increase in demand for 3D-printed materials and its focus on product launches and strategic partnership agreements or acquisitions.



Last week, Stratasys received an order from Götz Maschinenbau, a German service bureau, for four of its high-speed H350 3D printers. This will turn Götz’s total fleet size to six systems, making it the leading user of Selective Absorption Fusion technology among service bureaus in European, Middle Eastern and African markets.



In February, Stratasys signed an agreement with Ricoh USA, Inc. to provide on-demand 3D-printed anatomic models for clinical settings. In the same month, it launched a first-ever monolithic and full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution, TrueDent, specifically designed for the fabrication of dental appliances, including removable dentures and temporaries. This transformative solution for the dental industry not only simplifies the denture manufacturing process but also lowers the costs, allowing for dentures and temporaries to be produced much faster, achieving incredible aesthetics.

Last year, Stratasys enhanced its dental solution portfolio with the launch of Origin One Dental 3D printer, which provides comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to the dental industry. In the same year, it launched a new cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing named ProtectAM and unveiled J5 MediJet, a compact medical 3D printer that integrates multiple applications into one system, enabling the creation of intricate 3D anatomical models.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SSYS have plunged 34.4% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Baidu BIDU and Fabrinet FN. While Baidu and Fabrinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fell by 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have increased 2.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 23 cents to $7.71 in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from a loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 30.8% in the past year.

