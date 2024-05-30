News & Insights

Stratasys Reports Q1 Financials for 2024

May 30, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys Ltd. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The report includes a detailed breakdown of current and non-current assets, showcasing an increase in cash and cash equivalents, and a comprehensive look at the company’s financial position with comparative figures from the previous year-end.

