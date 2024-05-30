Stratasys Reports Q1 Financials for 2024

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys Ltd. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The report includes a detailed breakdown of current and non-current assets, showcasing an increase in cash and cash equivalents, and a comprehensive look at the company’s financial position with comparative figures from the previous year-end.

