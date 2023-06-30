Stratasys Rejects Nano's Revised Acquisition Offer Of $20.05/shr

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), a polymer 3D printing solutions provider, said on Friday that it has rejected a revised partial tender offer by Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), to acquire Stratasys for $20.05 per share in cash.

Stratasys noted that the offer dated June 27, substantially undervalues the company.

Stratasys has urged with its shareholders not to tender their shares, withdraw any shares that have already been tendered, and to file a notice of objection.

On May 30, Stratasys had rejected Nano's previous partial tender offer of $18 per share in cash.

The polymer printing solutions provider has clarified that on May 25, it entered into a merger deal with Desktop Metal, following which Stratasys has not changed its unanimous merger approval.

