March 22 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O said on Wednesday that its board rejected smaller peer Nano Dimension Ltd's 2N5By.F offer to acquire the Israeli 3D printer maker for about $1.1 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

