Stratasys Reiterates 2023, And Medium-term Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) reiterated its revenue guidance and the remainder of its outlook for 2023, other than GAAP earnings. GAAP net loss is expected in a range of $115 million to $96 million, or $1.66 to $1.39 per share, which includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with the proxy contest and merger-related activities. Non-GAAP net income is anticipated in a range of $9 million to $17 million, or $0.12 to $0.24 per share. Full year revenue is projected in a range of $630 million to $670 million.

The company reiterated its forecast for key annual financial metrics: with 2024 gross margin above 50% and positive free cash flow, and 2026 revenues to grow organically to greater than $1 billion.

Second quarter GAAP net loss was $38.6 million, or $0.56 per share which includes one-time costs, compared to a net loss of $24.4 million, or $0.37 per share, prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $159.8 million compared to $166.6 million in second quarter 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $154.27 million in revenue. Revenue was 1.6% higher than second quarter 2022 excluding MakerBot, or 2.0% higher at constant currency.

Shares of Stratasys are up 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

