Stratasys receives unsolicited buyout proposal from 3D Systems

Adds proposal details in paragraph 2-3

June 1 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O said on Thursday it has received an unsolicited buyout proposal from its peer 3D Systems Corp DDD.N.

3D Systems has proposed to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 newly issued share of 3D Systems for each share of Stratasys, the industrial 3D printers maker said.

Stratasys said its board will "carefully review" the non-binding proposal.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.