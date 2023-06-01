News & Insights

Stratasys receives unsolicited buyout proposal from 3D Systems

June 01, 2023 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O said on Thursday it has received an unsolicited buyout proposal from its peer 3D Systems Corp DDD.N.

3D Systems has proposed to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 newly issued share of 3D Systems for each share of Stratasys, the industrial 3D printers maker said.

Stratasys said its board will "carefully review" the non-binding proposal.

