Stratasys Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Slip Y/Y, Shares Fall

Stratasys SSYS reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40%. However, the figure plunged 41.7% year over year.



Revenues fell 7% year over year to $140 million. However, the figure beat the consensus mark by 0.61%.



SSYS shares fell more than 4.8% at the time of writing this article. The stock has declined 7.4% in the trailing 12 months compared with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s return of 23.9%.

Stratasys, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

Stratasys’ Q4 Release in Detail

Segment-wise, product revenues dropped 7.1% year over year at $97.6 million. System revenues fell 7.1% year over year to $3.6 million. Consumables revenues decreased 0.6% year over year to $64.2 million.



Services revenues declined 6.5% year over year to $42.9 million.



Stratasys’ non-GAAP gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46%.



Stratasys’ non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $60.8 million, representing 43.4% of revenues. This was a decrease from $65.2 million (43.4% of revenues) in the year-ago quarter.



The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 310 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.6%. The non-GAAP operating profit was $4.1 million, down 56.4% year over year.

Stratasys’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Stratasys had cash and short-term deposits of $244.5 million compared with $255 million as of Sept. 30.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported an operating cash flow of $15.1 million.

Stratasys’ Offers Positive 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Stratasys expects revenues between $565 million and $575 million, suggesting sequential growth throughout the year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 9-14 cents per share.



The company anticipates the gross margin between 46.7% and 47.1%. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 0.7-1.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, SSYS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Alarm.com ALRM, Trimble TRMB and Flowserve FLS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector.



Alarm.com sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Trimble and Flowserve have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Alarm.com, Trimble and Flowserve are currently pegged at 12.75%, 10% and 10.98%, respectively.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.