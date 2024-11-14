Stratasys price target raised to $15 from $12 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Stratasys (SSYS) to $15 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says that the narrative at Stratasys has changed over recent quarters, evolving from “just growth” to profitable growth, cash flow and capital allocation. As a result, for the first time ever, Craig-Hallum is “thinking about potential earnings power,” which it believes will make this stock more attractive to institutional investors. Following a soon-to-be completed restructuring, the company is on a path to double-digit EBITDA margins and the firm sees a realistic path to $1 in EPS when the cycle turns in its favor.

