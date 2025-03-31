Stratasys Partners With Top Aerospace Giants for 3D Printing Materials

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS has announced a collaboration with major aerospace and defense companies to develop newly qualified materials for mission-critical 3D printing applications. The partnership includes industry heavyweights Boeing, Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, the U.S. Air Force, Raytheon Technologies, and the National Institute for Aviation Research.

Strategic Innovation for Regulated Industries

The company has launched AIS Antero 800NA and AIS Antero 840CN03 as validated materials for its Stratasys F900 platform, marking a significant advancement in qualified additive manufacturing for highly regulated industries. These materials underwent rigorous qualification in collaboration with leading organizations to meet the stringent requirements for high-temperature, chemical-resistant parts in mission-critical applications.



The qualification program confirms that these Stratasys AIS materials meet the stringent requirements of mission-critical applications, providing manufacturers with trusted solutions for high-temperature, chemical-resistant parts.

Competitive Landscape

In the additive manufacturing space, Stratasys faces competition from 3D Systems DDD, which has struggled with declining revenues but maintained strength in healthcare applications. 3D Systems has been undergoing significant restructuring efforts under CEO Jeffrey Graves, divesting non-core businesses to focus on healthcare and industrial applications. 3D Systems’ Figure 4 technology offers fast production capabilities, though the company has faced challenges with market adoption and maintaining consistent profitability, posting a 15.5% revenue decline in its most recent quarter.



Desktop Metal DM, recently acquired by Nano Dimension, offers metal binder jetting technology that complements Stratasys' polymer focus. Desktop Metal has been integrating acquired technologies, including ExOne's expertise in sand printing and Adaptive3D's elastomer capabilities. However, Desktop Metal has faced significant financial challenges, including recurring losses that led to the Nano Dimension acquisition, which itself was completed after a contentious takeover process that may affect organizational stability.



Meanwhile, Materialise MTLS differentiates with its software solutions while building its medical device segment, presenting both competitive and partnership opportunities for Stratasys in specialized markets. Materialise enjoys relatively stable recurring revenues from its software segment, which provides tools that work across various hardware platforms. Materialise has built a particularly strong position in medical software and patient-specific devices with FDA-cleared medical planning solutions. The company’s manufacturing services business complements its software expertise but faces similar macroeconomic pressures as Stratasys.

Financial Outlook Suggests Patient Approach

Despite this promising advancement, Stratasys reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. While the company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 49.6% for the fourth quarter and demonstrated positive cash flow, revenues were down 3.8% year over year to $150.4 million. This performance reflects ongoing macroeconomic headwinds affecting capital equipment purchases.



For 2025, Stratasys projects revenues between $570 million and $585 million with non-GAAP gross margins of 48.8-49.2%. The company expects sequential improvement throughout 2025, but investors should note the conservative outlook that acknowledges persistent market softness.

Investment Perspective: Hold for Long-Term Value

The $120 million investment from Fortissimo Capital, expected to close in second-quarter 2025, demonstrates confidence in Stratasys' strategic direction and adds financial flexibility. However, CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif's comments during theearnings callindicate a cautious approach to near-term market conditions, suggesting that significant revenue acceleration may still be quarters away.



The company is positioning itself strategically in high-value verticals, including dental (with its TrueDent denture solution expanding in Europe), aerospace and defense spare parts, and industrial tooling applications. Stratasys is also making progress with its GrabCAD IoT platform and focusing on materials and software development to drive higher-margin recurring revenues.

Investor Takeaway

Given the mixed financial performance and cautious outlook for 2025, investors may want to hold existing positions or wait for a more favorable entry point later in 2025. While the aerospace and defense partnerships validate Stratasys' technological leadership in high-value applications, the company faces continued headwinds from extended sales cycles and capital expenditure constraints.



The company's strong gross margins, positive cash flow, and debt-free balance sheet provide stability as management navigates current market conditions. For patient investors with a long-term horizon, these aerospace partnerships further cement Stratasys' position in the additive manufacturing ecosystem that will eventually benefit from manufacturing digitization trends and supply chain resilience initiatives.

