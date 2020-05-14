Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Yonah Lloyd -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Brian. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our 2020 first quarter financial results. On the call with us today are our CEO Yoav Zeif and our CFO, Lilach Payorski.

I remind you that access to today's call, including the prepared slide presentation is available online and at the web address provided in our press release. In addition, a replay of today's call including access to the slide presentation will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding our expectations as to our future revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, taxes and other future financial performance and our expectations for our business outlook.

All statements that speak to future performance, events, expectations or results are forward-looking statements, actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For risks that could cause actual results to be materially different from those set forth in forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed or referenced in a Stratasys Annual Report on Form 20-F for the 2019 year. As well as in B our reports on Form 6-K that we are furnishing to the SEC today, including the related press release concerning our earnings for the first quarter of 2020 and our operating and financial review and prospects, which are attached as exhibits to those reports on Form 6 K. Stratasys assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

As in previous quarters, today's call will include GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be read in combination with our GAAP metrics to evaluate our performance.

Certain non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations are provided in the table contained in our slide presentation and in today's press release.

Now I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Yoav Zeif. Yoav?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Yonah. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today's call. For, first and foremost, I hope that you and your families are healthy and safe. We are all experiencing an unprecedented global pandemic. Our thoughts go out to those that have been impacted.

I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the many heroes that are working hard to keep people safe during this difficult time. A plenty of you have learned 3D printing is playing an important, even critical role during this crisis, helping the medical community, maintain a steady supply of personal protective equipment, testing swabs and more.

I could not be prouder of the Stratasys team and now we have responded to the situation. Our top priority is the well-being of our most valuable assets our employees worldwide. We began an ongoing communications channel here as soon as the new began trickling out.

As early as February 10th [Phonetic] we sent companywide email regarding travel restrictions and then tried to be ahead of the chaos whatever possible. We implemented work from home options early, ensure that all IT needs would be me for remote activity and setup Intranet for real-time update and FAQs.

Stratasys operated is an essential business in all key U.S. locations. Our regional HR team, have been providing round the clock support and we have increased the frequency of our management update across all corporate and regional teams, with weekly review of practices and procedures to meet the current specific challenges.

I want to recognize the efforts of the entire Stratasys family. Those who have made a swift and effective adjustment working remotely to support our business as well as those who continue coming into offices, the lab and production facilities, working under social distancing and safety conditions to keep our production plans open and our product shipping.

Our people as demonstrated relentless passion to keep our business strong and active on behalf of the leadership team, we greatly appreciate your extraordinary resilience at this challenging time. One to the business, we are committed to transparently sharing what we are seeing to the extent possible. The unpredictability of so many factors has played on a global scale has created an atmosphere of uncertainty on many level.

We will lay out the ways we are being both proactive and adopting as needed. While staying focused on maintaining our business continuity and coming out of this pandemic stronger and poised for growth. We do believe the default is slowly lifting. And then as things stabilize our visibility would improve in the coming months.

Let me start by saying that our business is healthy. We believe that we are well prepared to manage the current downturn with a strong balance sheet, while focusing on cost control and cash generation. We have over $325 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Our engagement level with our customer remains high and the demand for our system is strong. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19, our business in Asia was already affected earlier in the quarter, followed by Europe and then the U.S. as events we are unfolding. We recognized how our technology can play a major role to support the healthcare community and we responded immediately.

I'd like to share some of what we have experienced including actions we took to help fight the pandemic. The measures we are taking to address the business operationally and how we see the market playing out. In fact, as we recently discussed in some ways we may emerge from this situation in an even better position for the long-term than before. With over 30 years of experience, leading the 3D printing industry that we had found stratasys was well-positioned to mobilize what we believe is the largest additive manufacturing network in the world.

In order to assist in the fight against COVID-19, we leverage our application expertise, our channel and partner network and our corporate wide resources to help get the variety of print and parts to the global medical community. Initially in consultation with customers like Medtronic's and Mayo Clinic, we identified face shields is the first application of fastest way to match what was desperately needed with what could be produced.

We did a coalition of over 100 companies including Medtronic's, Boeing and Raytheon that agreed to use their Stratasys system and other for this effort. Today over 100,000 shields and related items that have been delivered.

We connected, most of them via the cloud using our new GrabCAD Shop work management software. Other customer of our responded as well such as Schlumberger, General Atomics and Bayer. It's been -- it has been amazing to watch this multinational OEM people so quickly to meet the need, highlighting a key benefit of 3D printing over conventional method. The versatility to instantly go from making air duct or tail light to PPE and ventilators use.

In Paris, AP-HP, the largest hospital system in Europe, both installed and began running 60 of our FDM printers literally 48 hours from ordering to making their face shield.

This provides them with the Rapid Response System to address multiple protective equipment and medical device needs as well as better control over the supply of 3D printable parts. In the U.S., we have been hosting the COVID-19 challenge in our GrabCAD community in the offices of a team of anesthesiology resident physician from Massachusetts General Hospital. We have already received over 200 entries for more than two dozen countries around the world. The goal is to design rapidly deployable low-cost mechanical ventilator and Stratasys application engineers are helping seven finally team develop working prototype in our lab this month.

Additionally, we recently announced an agreement with Origin, a San Francisco additive manufacturing company to deliver to healthcare providers and testing sensors up to 1.3 million testing swabs every week. We have already facilitated all for a few hundred thousand units.

Here in Israel, the government implemented a robotic COVID-19 testing system to conduct up to 3,000 tests per day. Before the program could launch the system sustained irreversible damage to its fluid containers and it would have taken weeks or longer to get the exact precision and replacement parts from the vendor in the Far East.

Using our PolyJet technology with biocompatible material, we were able to quickly print this part, so the testing could continue and globally in order to address the unique challenge of providing support at this time for certain printers, such as our new J55. Our service team have been announcing the tools with videos and remote device management system in order to provide better digital and real-time support for installation and travel [Indecipherable]. These are just few examples of what is truly an incredible display of commitment across worldwide network of makers, led by Stratasys and peer companies throughout the entire LED manufacture industry to COVID-19. We have no doubt that all of these efforts are showcasing our industry in a positive light educating the market and significantly increasing awareness of the many value proposition of LEDs. As a reminder, some of those key benefits include greater freedom of design, speed and cost efficiency of product integration and the flexibility to produce a wide range of products from a single system. Only 3D printing can provide localized production in proximity to the end-market through digital inventory adjust production flow on the slide for factory jigs and fixture and as demonstrating during this crisis help elevate the problem of supply chain crunch.

We believe that as a result of the way our industry and step up during this time more and more companies and government, we reassess their supply chain and implement decision to drive increased demand for 3D printing is a strategic imperative, leading to incremental business opportunities once we emerge from the current situation.

The decline in Q1 sales and the softness, we are seeing now in Q2 are clearly due to a meaningful portion of our customer base being effectively shut down. From a purchasing and consumption perspective, as a reminder, our revenue cadence tend to be back-end loaded with a significant portions of business coming in the final few weeks of the quarter. But the impact on our results was more notable. Furthermore, the unusual low 48.4% margin was not due to special discounts or material ASP reduction, rather it is based on the lower proportion of hardware and consumables, out of the total revenue mix.

We strongly believe this margin will come back into our user, low 15%, when the macro environment recover. Meanwhile to help mitigate the impact we begin to implement cost control measure at the end of February and continue to closely manage them, all employees were effectively reduced to afford [Indecipherable] last month.

We have institute a non-essential hiring freeze, and we have adjusted our cost base and production plan accordingly. As a reminder, in 2019, we built inventory in both raw materials and finished goods to help us meet demand in a more efficient way and prepare for our new product launches.

While it reduces our operational cash generation last year it's proved to be an even wider move than anticipated. As we have more finished goods now that are located in their respective regions, while we are facing some minimal supply issues for our new product, we are less exposed for our existing one. Additionally, our plants, our operational as we continue production to secure our inventory level to meet demand and yet even though the business environment right now is slow. We are encouraged by the discussions we are having and opportunities that will come once the situation back.

As an example of the high level of interest, two weeks ago, many of you attended our digital launch event featuring the New PolyJet J55, an exciting and highly innovative system that bring most of the feature of our premium PolyJet technology right into the office in a quiet yet powerful new and patented table format. Thousands of people attended the event, including many Fortune 500 companies, a strong indication of interest.

Our new product development plans are continuing and to date we have not reduced our spending for this program. We had originally planned to launch new product in the back half of this year, primarily in Q4. Due to the current situation, it is clear that the return on investment of marketing, trade show from other expenses needed to launch will be severely limited an attempt to spending environment.

In order to maximize the impact and to avoid any potential supply chain issues, we believe it makes much more sense to wait and in the first half of 2021. We are excited about this addition to our product and technology portfolio and look forward to sharing more at the appropriate time.

I would like to now turn the call over to our CFO, Lilach Payorski, who will review the details of our financial results. Lilach?Thank you, Yoav and good morning everyone. Total revenue in the first quarter was $132.9 million, compared to $155.3 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue declined 13.9%.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $19.9 million compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $8.4 million, compared to operating income of $6.8 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $21.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the same period last year. Non-GAAP Net loss for the quarter was $10.6 million or $0.19 diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million or $0.10 per diluted share reported for the same period last year.

Product revenue in the first quarter was $83.2 million decrease of 20.9% compared to the same period last year, or 20.3% on a constant currency basis. Within product revenue, system revenue decreased 39.5% compared to the same period last year and decreased 39.2% on a constant currency basis.

Consumable revenue decreased by 5.8% compared with the same period last year and decreased 5.1% on a constant currency basis. Service revenue was $49.7 million, a decrease of 0.9% compared to the same period last year and decreased 0.6% on a constant currency basis.

Within service revenue, customer support revenue increased by 2.2% compared to the same period last year and interest 2.9% on a constant currency basis. GAAP gross margin was 45% for the quarter compared to 49.2% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.4% for the quarter compared to 52% for the same period last year. The decline in gross margin is due primarily to the lower proportion of hardware and consumables, out of the total revenue mix. We are confident that our gross margins will return to the usual range once situation passes.

GAAP operating expenses was $79.8 million, relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 1.6% to $72.7 million for the quarter as compared to the same period last year, driven by cost cutting measure in SG&A. Please note with R&D spending this quarter was higher than Q1 of last year as we remain committed to our long-term strategy and we continue to invest in developing new products that we believe will meaningfully expand our addressable market. The company generated $11.3 million of cash from operation during the first quarter as compared to $4.6 million of cash generated in the same quarter last year. We ended the quarter with $325.5 in cash

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Equivalent and short-term deposit compared to $321.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

We believe that we are well-prepared to manage the COVID-19 situation with a strong balance sheet and no debt, while focusing on cost control and cash generation. The company is withdrawing its 2020 financial guidance for revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income and EPS, non-GAAP operating margin, and capital expenditure due to the high level of economic uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

I would like to turn this call back to Yoav for closing remarks. Yoav?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Lilach. Our communications with the channel and key customer remains highly active and we have continued to do business during this time. But with the U.S. and other market still effectively close, we have little indication regarding the pace of recovery.

Therefore, we believe that there is too much uncertainty at this point to provide a reasonable estimate of the full-year financial impact related to COVID-19. Directionally speaking, we expect that many, if not most of our customers will continue to keep their spending to a minimum in Q2, and given that there will be a full quarter's worth of COVID-19 impact. We currently expect a sequential revenue decline of 5% to 10%. As for how things look as we emerge and begin to recover, it's clear that these crisis as have generate significant awareness. The 3D printing is becoming essential for accelerating and improving design, speeding up time to market and production and creating less dependent and more resilient [Phonetic] global supply chain, including localized digital inventory and distributed manufacturing.

We have heard first hand from our customers that executive asking their engineering teams more questions about what 3D printing can do for them. This is important because optimizing value from additive manufacturing is a strategic exercise and Stratasys is particularly suited to play the role of strategic additive partner for our customer. If economic recovery begins to kick in during H2, we would expect to see a gradual improvement and we could see a return to sequential growth in the back half of the year. Additionally, we believe that we will be able to capitalize on the improved perspective of many businesses and government who because of these prices are recognizing the weak link, the weak link in their current production flow that we proved can be addressed by incorporating additive manufacturing meanwhile, we have been proactive in managing our performance during this challenging time.

We build inventory last year to improve efficiencies and limit disruption, we have reprioritized spending to ensure adequate resources to address both COVID-19 related items and those critical for strategic growth and we continue to monitor the industry for opportunities. Our agile high performing team is helping us persevere through it any -- simultaneously preparing to seize the core opportunities.

The support and exciting growth period, as we all recover from the current situation. As part of my first 100 days as CEO, I have been directing a deep dive diagnostic and strategic review of the company. Later in the year I plan to share a more extensive view of how Stratasys will look as we lead our industry forward with strong and sustainable growth for many years to come.

Yonah Lloyd -- Vice President, Investor Relations

And operator, please turn the call over for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

At this time, we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is from Greg Palm of Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks for taking the questions. I guess I first wanted to clarify one of the statements from the prepared. So if I heard right in assuming a gradual macro recovery that sequential growth could return in the second half. Does that mean, second half over the first half or is that a Q3 comment and I guess is there, is your expectation right now that Q3 could follow normal seasonality trends and be down sequentially again from Q2? Just wanted to clarify that, please?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Great, great. Thanks for the question.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Great, thank you for the question. Yes, so our expectation is, if everything will go away with the COVID-19 going away in Q3 and Q4 and which definitely, I think at that point, none of us to know for sure. We do expect a growth compared to the fruit pulp of the year and specifically to Q3, we expect that it will be a high yield in the Q2.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital -- Analyst

Got it, OK. And I mean is it -- is it relates to the broader macro environment. I'm just curious what, what will you be watching or listening to from your customers that might give you more confidence in a recovery and obviously a pickup in demand. I mean, I guess, do you have any sense for sort of the capacity and timelines for investments on behalf of your customers at this point?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Greg. Yoav, and great question. We are in constant interaction with our resellers and partners and they are under market, we are ready to go. So the moment that would be a recovery we are there and we watch it. We watch it carefully. We are watching our impact customer. So the aero, they also we see already they are also coming back gradually toward some plants here and there. And we have the inventory in place, defaulters [Phonetic] in place. Everybody is ready and we are watching carefully those impact us, at the moment that will be back to work, we can deliver and supply.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. I guess last one thinking about trends or themes that might accelerate as we all emerged from what's going on. It's been amazing to see some of the additive technology or technology specifically help address some of the issues. So that's great to see. But what's your thought on just the accelerating adoption for digital manufacturing and really curious to see here how Stratasys might fit into this longer-term?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Greg, this is -- this is fantastic. This is that, you know, this is the light in this tough period in a sense. We are having constant discussion. As you know, when you're covering this area, challenging the status quo of traditional manufacturing, this is the biggest challenge, because we have the technology, we have the machines, we can combine them together with the traditional manufacturing lines, but the status quo in holding and suddenly in this side of period when people need you know this container for the robot or the face shield and you can do it in less than 24 hours, you just get the file and you don't need inventory, you just need an inventory of file. We see more and more discussion around it and we believe it would be also part of the government, long-term plan.

Operator

The next question is from Troy Jensen of Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your questionAll right. Thanks for taking my questions and also thanks for all your efforts here with COVID. First off for Yoav, could you talk or remind us vertical exposure, I'd just be curious to know what you guys end customer exposure is with respect to auto versus aero, dental elective healthcare you know and with that?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Troy. We are the leaders in taking 3D to manufacturing and of course when our customers are shutting down, so we are being impacted and mainly the aero and auto and some of the our dental leading customers, and of course, education, which you know is one of our main verticals and not only main vertical, but also a main spend during Q2. So those are the main ones [Indecipherable] the moment they are back. We are back.

Troy Jensen -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay, sure. How about Lilach, could you just talk a little bit more on the cost controls, I'd just be curious on an absolute basis. I think you guys spent about $72.5 million in the March quarter. I mean [Indecipherable] going to go down sequentially. Could you kind of quantify by how much you think we could see sequential changes in the OpEx on a dollar basis?

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Good morning, Troy. Yes. So, cost control -- we did implement in several cost control already starting in end of February as we see the situation start coming, but it will be more notable as we get into a queue. The second quarter, then we will see a much more significant impact our ability to impact cost control in Q1 were little bit limited in terms of the time frame. We definitely aim -- significantly implemented significant measures, and first of all the travel around the world. So we will see some cost control around that working for long. So it's also impact our overall maintenance cost, non-essential hiring freeze effectively 20% salary reduction for all of our employees and executives and we are still with this provision probably for almost the entire second quarter. So this will be a significant impact also on our spending level. We held back margin rises for the year and we adjust our cost base and production plan. So we definitely look all over wherever we can to address any variable spending as well as some fixed cost spending in order to address the situation significantly focused also on operational, make sure to minimize our operational inefficiency whenever we can.

Operator

The next question is from Shannon Cross of Cross Research. Please proceed with your question.

Shannon Cross -- Cross Research -- Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my question. I wanted to understand a little bit more on the push-out of product launches. I get the wisdom of doing a given trade shows and costs in that, but I'm curious, were there any delays you were seeing in the actual development or R&D cycles or is this purely just because of the current environment? And then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Shannon. So first, and most importantly, we have not reduced R&D spending to date. For us the NPIs like this is a, this is our growth engine going forward, and we want to maximize it. This is the bottom line. The J55 that we launched already we made all the spending and that we launched and created a great buzz, but looking forward to the new products we originally planned to launch them in H2 primarily in Q4 end of year and to create kind of end of year momentum. When we look currently on the business, it doesn't make sense when you put the numbers to pen to paper, it doesn't make sense because those are significant new product, new lines, and we want to create momentum. And we don't believe that this is the right way to grow in terms of, I would say the timeline, we are more or less the same timeline around Q4, but we believe that pushing them forward more or less in the same period, like the COVID-19 impact few months, several months will create a much better impact and return to investment to our marketing push, but also the whole company giving the whole company to a new momentum next year.

Shannon Cross -- Cross Research -- Analyst

Thank you. And then, I'm curious about working capital as we go through the year, clearly, cash receivables other source of cash, I assume we will see the same thing from inventory. So how should we think about working capital as you look out through the year as you're managing your overall cash flow and cash balance? Thank you.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Shannon. So, through the fall I think that we are well-positioned to overcome this crisis in the couple of a next few months, given our cash balance, high cash balance $325 million in no debt. So we feel comfortable about going through these crisis for sure. This quarter, we actually generated $11.3 million cash, which definitely help us as well. We do aim looking careful on CapEx management and CapEx expenditure. But we will be need to continue to invest in our facility. We have some commitments on our facility that we need to continue to see for the coming few months. And if we are specifically looking at Q3 -- Q2 and probably going to be also Q3, we will have in negative cash flow position given that our low revenue level in Q1 and probably lower revenue level in Q2, reduced significantly our ability to collect and are basically balanced to collect. So we all focused on that, but at the same time we are focusing on reducing expenses as much as we can. We are also managing well our inventory and make sure that we have the adequate inventory level, not increase in our inventory level more than what we need and make sure that we are not taking too much commitment from all materials and this aspect. We do see some challenges on our accounts receivable given this customers effectively shutting down and it's more how to collect statistically now at the end of March, and now in April, but we all focus on collections and helping our customers, also helping our customers to go through this challenges, but all along, like I mentioned, Q2 and Q3 probably going to be a negative operating cash flow which they hope to come back to business as we recover from this situation.

Operator

The next question is from Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question. Yes, thank you.

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch. -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. Good morning. Lilach, can you just talk a little bit about how much of the revenue comes from SMB type customers versus larger customers. I think you mentioned just now that there is some issues around receivables. I was wondering if you can be a little more specific around what customers are asked -- are they asking for extensions that you are helping out with or/and what percentage of the receivables portfolio are you currently worried about? And I have a follow up?

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Thank you. We do not provide breakdown of our customer between small business customers and large ones, but then we definitely don't aided by a lot of large rein for the stipend -- Fortune 500 customers. So we are well-positioned in that aspect. And we also have a relatively very good coverage from A.L. Insurance. So we are not too worried about that, but at the same time we do see some challenges sometimes maybe not from some of our resellers. This obviously dependent on their customers, but we have -- we worked very close with them and we believe that will be able to overcome those challenges in the next say couple of months.

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch. -- Analyst

Okay, thank you. And I appreciate all the efforts that you alluded to around the cost side that you guys are taking action some first quite proactively. When you look at the OpEx leverage in the quarter, though, and I realize that you had more revenue impact in the quarter and you didn't have as much time to respond yet in Q1. If you look at Q2, though were Q2, I mean, if it's down 5% to 10% sequentially in revenues likely you will see some gross margin continue deleverage. You also alluded to sort of negative cash flows. So is Q2 like how, what's the magnitude of cost take out that you think is reasonable. Are you going to still be a multiple of the revenue decline in terms of the deleveraging from quarter-on-quarter. It feels like OpEx should go down much more materially in Q2, but just trying to get some idea of sizing especially because you're continuing down the R&D investments? Thank you.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it's a good question and so first, I will address the gross margin. Given the fact that next quarter we're going to see probably a decline of 5% -- 10% as compared to Q1. And as mentioned also on The Street, we would probably going to see a full impact of COVID-19 during Q2, which mainly dominated by the reduction most notable reduction in consumable. I would expect that overall hardware and consumable revenue stream proportion out of the overall revenue will impact also the gross margin and maybe going to impact even deeper, the gross margin than what we see now. Okay. So this is somewhat margin perspective. And we also going to be impact probably in some extent from operational efficiency because we do have some fixed costs and our ability to advice don't in a very short period of time is now limited although we are very much focusing on addressing that. So gross margin next quarter probably going to be a, is it lower than the rate that we saw now. Now having said that, we all focus like I mentioned before on significant cost cutting measure across the company in the gross margin level, as well as in the OpEx spending and the most notable one is really reducing all the organization to 80% work level [Phonetic] and no hiring freeze, no margin, significant reduction in non-NPI activity, so we all focus that our ability to overcome the shortfall of the revenue and the shortfall in the gross margin due to the fact that I just mentioned probably not -- will not be able to overcome the entire decline. Okay. So it's important to understand that.

Operator

The next question is from Brian Drab of William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Drab -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So this question about OpEx has been announced twice now and I'm going to ask it a third time, because I still -- I'm just having trouble figuring out what to put in the model for the second quarter. I don't know if you had OpEx or SG&A of $48.5 million adjusted in the first quarter and I mean can that go down $5 million. I'm really hoping that we can get more help in terms of quantifying it, I think we've really laid out very clearly that directionally it's going down and you have a nice slide explaining that but I don't know if I should model, $47.5 or if I should model $42 right still?

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, and Brian. Hi, good morning.

Brian Drab -- William Blair -- Analyst

Good morning.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I do believe that again based on all our cost cutting measure, we can influence the OpEx next quarter significantly. If you think about that back maybe 50% or 60% or even more is spending is relatively related to payroll and we are going down to 80%, it will be significant. Okay. We are not getting now in specific numbers. Okay. But it can be significant impact in Q2.

Brian Drab -- William Blair -- Analyst

So -- all right. Everyone even salaried employees like engineers and executives are taking a 20% pay cut, is that how I'm understanding it?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Brain. Yeah everyone, no exception. Leadership, engineers, salespeople, back office everyone, we are in -- in a challenging time and everybody need to put his shoulder in to help with downfall [Phonetic].

Operator

Next question is from Jim Ricchiuti of Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham & Company. -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for the additional commentary on gross margins, but I'm wondering in Q2. If we see some of the disruption lifting from the customer base while potentially you wouldn't see perhaps some better utilization of equipment in the field and maybe that helps your consumables business a bit or do you just see that this low utilization continuing to impact heavily on gross margins in Q2 and then I also had a follow-up, just as it relates to through the overall product gross margins. You say you indicate that it's, it hasn't necessarily been a function of discounting, but how much is mix played into your hardware gross margins? Thank you.

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Jim thanks for the questions. So, the first question about consumables in Q2 and [Speech Overlap] we'll get into afterwards, yes.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Yes, so we, like I mentioned before, we expect a deeper decline in Q2 for consumables than Q1 given a full quarter of impact and it's mainly significantly given the reduction in utilization. So effectively customers are shutting down. Okay, and they closed their premises, closed their production facility, closed their R&D center and everything and education all machine are down. So we do see a significant reduction in utilization with that impact the entire quarter, probably it's really depends when the COVID-19 will coming back and we customers are less willing to take more a stocking of consumable given the uncertainty of coming back and due to a short shelf life of our -- some of our consumable product. Please remember that we have a large installed base. So the main impact of the reduction consumable it is because of utilization, not because of consumables that attached to hardware sales. Obviously, we have a lower hardware sales. So we have lower, lower consumables. But the demand impact is really the fact that our installed base is basically shutting down effectively. Now specifically about the gross margin, the impact of hedging hardware and consumable together proportionately out of the total revenue is that it's now this quarter is about 63% out of the total revenue. And if you look, look back maybe even the eight quarter back it was more than 65%, 67%, 68% or even 70% out of the total revenue. If you do that math, you can see that the dominated effect to our gross margin is really the decline in those streams. And this is what we expect to see in Q2 as well.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham & Company. -- Analyst

Okay and then my follow-up question, is there any, any potential read-through that you can get from looking at the business geographically and I recognize, Asia is a smaller part of your business. But is there any sense as to how that region has started to come back and potentially even some parts of Europe. Is there any read through that gives you some indication of how we might see the business start to recover as some of the disruption and temporary shutdowns are lifted?

Operator

Sir, please standby. The operator will be establishing the connection to the speaker again. One moment, please.

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. I think we should be back on the line. Jim, you still, are you hearing us?

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham & Company. -- Analyst

I hear you fine, I don't know if you heard my follow-up question. [Speech Overlap]

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

Can you repeat it please? Thanks.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham & Company. -- Analyst

Certainly. I'm just wondering, geographically, if there's any read through that you have and again recognizing Asia is a smaller part of your business. But as we've seen parts of Asia, start to come back with shut downs being lifted if and even potentially some parts of Europe. Is there any read through that you see that could give some indication as to how the business in North America could begin to change as these shutdowns are lifted?

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

So, if you saw recovery, but very moderate one mainly we see some orders that were, you know held by the customers in Q1, and they are starting to -- to accept deliveries, by the way also in the U.S. So some -- some significant purchase order that we had at the end of March that were stopped like overnight. We see them coming back and we delivered now, but it's gradual and it's on off. So, even in Korea when we see so some improvement and there are, there is another kind of a break, you see some hold -- people are holding some orders. In China, we see some recovery, but we still have to improve our position there. So we see some, some light. But it's still moderate. And as I said also in the U.S., we see some significant orders being taken by those customers that came back to work.

Operator

The next question is from Ananda Baruah of Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi. Appreciate you guys taking the questions. I have, a couple if I could and I jumped on, I jumped on that through the call started, so I apologize if I ask something that was stated in the prepared remarks. Did you, should you talk to or have you talked to with the month of March and the month of April year-over-year run rates where for both the hardware and the consumables business and if you haven't, could you give us some sense of what that might have look like, and then I have a follow-up? Thanks.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Ananda.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi.

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

We do not provide. Hi, good morning to you. We do not provide the specific information regarding on a monthly basis, but we do know to say that typically revenue are more back-ended loaded. So definitely, this is why we are more impacted by COVID-19 in Q1 and in Q2 we probably going to see the full impact of COVID-19 as company are actually shutting down in close, their premises and the machines are closed and the consumable going to be down, but specifically about equity, it's probably like you have mentioned now. We see some good signs coming in North America. We are able to capitalize on some pipeline from Q1 that actually materialize now in Q2, but it's probably too early in the, in the quarter to provide an indication.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

And the like, did you -- I heard you mentioned a couple of times after I jumped on June quarter sales declines of 5% to 10% sequentially, is that, is that, is that the guide mark that you guys are providing, is that sort of an official Stratasys guide mark, I heard that mentioned a couple of times?

Lilach Payorski -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, yes, it is, it is. It's included also in the sales [Phonetic], yes.

Operator

There are no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Yoav Zeif for closing remarks.

Yoav Zeif -- Chief Executive Officer

So, thank you. Thank you for joining us. Stay safe and healthy. Looking forward to addressing you again next quarter. Thank you.

