Stratasys Gains In Pre-market After Receiving Sweetened Offer From 3D Systems

(RTTNews) - 3D polymer printing company Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Tuesday said that it has received a revised proposal from 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.3223 newly issued shares of 3D Systems per common share of Stratasys.

3D System's original bid on May 30 2023 was for $7.50 in cash and 1.2507 newly issued shares per ordinary share.

The Stratasys board is reviewing the proposal and has made no further comments.

In a separate announcement, Stratasys said that its board has not changed its approval to merge with Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion.

In pre-market activity, shares of Stratasys are trading at $17.80 up 9.74% or $1.58 on the Nasdaq. Shares of Desktop Metal are trading at $1.84 down by 0.98% on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of 3D systems closed at $9.25 up 1.65% on the New York Stock exchange.

