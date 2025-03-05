STRATASYS Earnings Results: $SSYS Reports Quarterly Earnings

STRATASYS ($SSYS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $150,360,000, missing estimates of $151,977,195 by $-1,617,195.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SSYS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
STRATASYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of STRATASYS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,113,569 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,899,628
- DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 620,653 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,517,605
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 604,722 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,375,978
- RPG INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 426,341 shares (+64.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,790,171
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 400,000 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,556,000
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 346,739 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,082,509
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 333,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,962,325
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
STRATASYS Government Contracts
We have seen $5,945,100 of award payments to $SSYS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PURCHASE SIX (6) F900 SYSTEMS AND SUSTAINMENT EQUIPMENT: $3,728,720
- 3D PRINTER F770: $289,512
- 3D PRINTER DENTAL - CLEVELAND VAMC: $219,068
- SERVICE SHOP 31, 450MC, DIAMOND CARE SER: $139,345
- STRATASYS MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $114,123
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.