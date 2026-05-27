Stratasys To Buy Markforged For $42.5 Mln To Expand Defense, Aerospace Offering

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) said on Wednesday it agreed to acquire Markforged in an all-cash deal valued at $42.5 million, as the 3D printing firm looks to strengthen its position in defense and aerospace.

The acquisition will add Markforged's continuous carbon fiber technology and The Digital Forge software platform to Stratasys' portfolio.

Markforged's systems produce high-strength, lightweight parts used in aerospace, defense, automotive, and food and beverage industries.

"This acquisition further advances our capabilities to meet customers' growing needs in critical areas such as defense and aerospace," Chief Executive Yoav Zeif said.

Stratasys expects the deal to add to gross margins and be accretive to EBITDA within one year of closing, with cost synergies.

The company plans to update guidance after the deal closes.

The transaction will also expand Stratasys' materials offering and reseller network, combining Markforged's partner network with its own, it said.

The deal for Markforged, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nano Dimension, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Stratasys were up 2.80 percent, changing hands at $9.93, after closing Tuesday's regular session 7.10 percent higher.

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