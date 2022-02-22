Stratasys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SSYS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.25, changing hands as low as $24.19 per share. Stratasys, Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSYS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.82 per share, with $42.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.67.

