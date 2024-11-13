News & Insights

Stocks

Stratasys Boosts 2024 Outlook Amid Improved Margins

November 13, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys reported a narrowing GAAP net loss for Q3 2024 as the company improved its gross margins and resumed non-GAAP profitability, despite a revenue dip to $140 million due to macroeconomic pressures. With restructuring cost savings ahead of schedule, Stratasys is optimistic about its future financial performance, particularly in its target industries such as aerospace and healthcare. The company has raised its margins and profitability outlook for 2024, aiming for increased growth in 2025.

For further insights into SSYS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.