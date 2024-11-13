Stratasys Boosts 2024 Outlook Amid Improved Margins

Stratasys (SSYS) has released an update.

Stratasys reported a narrowing GAAP net loss for Q3 2024 as the company improved its gross margins and resumed non-GAAP profitability, despite a revenue dip to $140 million due to macroeconomic pressures. With restructuring cost savings ahead of schedule, Stratasys is optimistic about its future financial performance, particularly in its target industries such as aerospace and healthcare. The company has raised its margins and profitability outlook for 2024, aiming for increased growth in 2025.

