Markets
SSYS

Stratasys Board To Evaluate New Proposal From Nano Dimension

April 04, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) confirmed it received a revised unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) on April 3, 2023 to acquire Stratasys for $20.05 per share in cash. The Stratasys Board of Directors will review and evaluate the proposal.

On April 3, 2023, the Stratasys Board unanimously rejected Nano's previous unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share. This revised proposal followed Nano's initial indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash, which the Board unanimously rejected on March 22, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.