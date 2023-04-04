Stratasys Board To Evaluate New Proposal From Nano Dimension

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) confirmed it received a revised unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) on April 3, 2023 to acquire Stratasys for $20.05 per share in cash. The Stratasys Board of Directors will review and evaluate the proposal.

On April 3, 2023, the Stratasys Board unanimously rejected Nano's previous unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share. This revised proposal followed Nano's initial indicative proposal to acquire Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash, which the Board unanimously rejected on March 22, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.