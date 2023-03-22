Stratasys Board Rejects Proposal From Nano Dimension - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) said its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal it received from Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) to acquire Stratasys for $18.00 per share in cash. The Stratasys Board concluded that Nano's proposal substantially undervalues the company in light of its standalone prospects and is not in the best interests of Stratasys and its shareholders.

Stratasys said its Board and management team are confident that the company's standalone plan will create significantly greater value for its shareholders than the Nano proposal.

