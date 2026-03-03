Strata's Q4 Revenue Jumps, Lifts FY26 Revenue Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTA), a company that operates as both an air and ground transporter of human organs for transplant, announced financial results for the fourth quarter, with revenue up 83.5 per cent. In addition, the firm issued a lifted 2026 outlook.

Following the results, SRTA shares are up 13.59% at %5.10 in the pre-market.

Net loss from continuing operations excluding divested passenger business narrowed to $5.39 million from $7.43 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 547% to $6.96 million from $1.08 million in the prior year.

Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2025, following the acquisition and integration of Keystone, Strata operates across two segments: logistics and clinical.

For the fourth quarter, the firm reported total revenue of $66.79 million, 83.5% up from $36.39 million in the prior year.

Logistics revenue, which represents the Company's organic revenue growth excluding Keystone, increased 35.3% to $49.2 million from $36.4 million in the prior year.

Clinical revenue jumped to $17.56 million from $2.8 million in the prior year, reflecting the mid-September 2025 close of the Keystone acquisition.

For the full year, net loss from continuing operations widened to $20.07 million from $16.16 million in the prior year.

Total revenue for 2025 increased 34.3% to $197.14 million from $146.82 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the firm raised revenue guidance to $260-$275 million, up approximately 32% to 39% from 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is viewed to be in the range of $29 million and $33 million.

Will Heyburn, Co-CEO and CFO, said that they are working diligently towards closing multiple opportunities currently under exclusivity that are operating directly in their core competency areas and are actionable at mid-single digit multiples of Adjusted EBITDA.

Melissa Tomkiel, Co-CEO and General Counsel, said, "Our acquisition of Keystone continues to bear fruit across the organisation with more than 40% of our sequential Logistics revenue growth in Q4 generated from Keystone's legacy customers, demonstrating the value of our integrated, one-call offering."

In parallel, Strata also announced that Scott Silvestry has assumed an expanded role as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing the delivery of consistent clinical excellence throughout the organisation.

SRTA has traded between $2.35 and $6.02 in the last year. The stocks closed Monday's trade at $4.49, up 4.91%

