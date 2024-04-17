STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Price Target Increased by 32.61% to 3.11

The average one-year price target for STRATA Skin Sciences (NasdaqCM:SSKN) has been revised to 3.11 / share. This is an increase of 32.61% from the prior estimate of 2.35 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 525.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRATA Skin Sciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSKN is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 11,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 5,370K shares representing 15.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,128K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSKN by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,067K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSKN by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 593K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 276K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 27.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSKN by 32.44% over the last quarter.

STRATA Skin Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions. The Company's proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients. STRATA's unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics. The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 832 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners. The Company has now introduced its Home by XTRAC™ business leveraging in-house resources including DTC advertising, in-house call center and its insurance reimbursement team to provide an at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment option for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments.

