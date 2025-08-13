Strata Skin Sciences Sales Decline

Key Points GAAP revenue was $7.7 million for Q2 2025, falling short of the $8.56 million analyst estimate and This result also marked a 9% decline from the prior year.

GAAP net loss widened sharply to $2.5 million for Q2 2025, compared to $0.1 million in Q2 2024.

Major expansion of reimbursement coverage for XTRAC excimer lasers was announced, but profitability and utilization challenges persisted throughout the quarter.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN), a medical technology firm specializing in dermatology devices, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $7.7 million, missing analyst expectations of $8.56 million and down from $8.4 million in Q2 2024. GAAP earnings per share were negative $0.60, below estimates for a negative $0.29 result, and reflecting a significant deterioration from negative $0.03 per share in Q2 2024. Results highlighted operational weakness, with both recurring and equipment revenue dropping, while gross profit and profitability measures also declined. Although the quarter included a major reimbursement win that could increase XTRAC’s long-term market opportunity, the short-term financial performance fell short of expectations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.60) ($0.29) ($0.03) 1,900.0% Revenue $7.7 million $8.56 million $8.4 million (8.7%) Gross Profit $4.3 million $5.0 million (14.0%) Net Loss $2.5 million $0.1 million 2,400.0% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($0.8 million) $1.0 million (-180.0%)

About Strata Skin Sciences and Business Focus

Strata Skin Sciences is a medical device company serving dermatologists and clinics worldwide. Its key products include excimer laser systems (XTRAC and Pharos), lamp-based phototherapy systems (VTRAC), and the TheraClearX acne treatment system. These technologies are used to treat common skin conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne.

The company’s business revolves around two main models: distributing devices internationally through partners and selling directly to medical providers in the United States. Success hinges on its ability to drive procedure volume on its installed device base, manage operating costs, launch and support products like XTRAC, and maintain compliance with regulatory changes in the medical device space.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

The second quarter saw meaningful setbacks across most major financial and operational metrics. GAAP revenue fell to $7.7 million, missing both consensus estimates and last year’s result, while Global recurring revenue from device usage dropped 4% year-over-year. GAAP equipment revenue declined 18%.

Average gross domestic recurring billings per device (non-GAAP) improved 2.7% to $5,512. This uptick was driven by the “Elevate 360” consulting model and expanded direct-to-consumer initiatives, which helped boost performance in select dermatology clinics. However, performance gains in this area did not offset broader revenue declines.

GAAP gross profit was $4.3 million, down from $5.0 million in Q2 2024, as Gross profit represented 56% of revenue, down from $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating expenses increased to $6.5 million, up from $5.5 million in the prior-year period. Selling and marketing as well as general and administrative expenses climbed, even as engineering costs decreased.

GAAP net loss widened to $2.5 million compared with a $0.1 million loss in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, swung from a $1.0 million profit in Q2 2024 to a $0.8 million loss, and the company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $6.0 million, lower than six months earlier. The quarter included $1.3 million in state tax settlement payments and $340,000 in legal costs, both of which affected available capital.

Operationally, Device placements saw a net reduction: 19 XTRAC laser devices were placed in new clinics, but 21 were removed from low-performing locations. Management continued efforts to optimize its installed device base for improved utilization, a process that is meant to ensure effective use of company resources and support higher recurring revenue in the long term.

On the regulatory front, the company achieved a notable policy milestone. The expansion of insurance CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) codes for excimer laser treatments was described as a historic revision by management. This change could eventually triple the eligible patient pool for treatments like XTRAC in the United States, though immediate results are not visible in the quarter’s numbers. The company also advanced its intellectual property claims around excimer laser and drug combination protocols, and saw new peer-reviewed publications supporting clinical value, both of which could improve payer and physician acceptance in the future.

International markets were not detailed extensively in this quarter. The company warned, however, that tariffs affecting service and parts exports to Asia could be a headwind not yet reflected in the current results.

SSKN does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Near-Term Watch Items

The company did not issue quantitative financial guidance for the upcoming quarter or full fiscal year. Instead, comments focused on expected growth potential from the expanded reimbursement coverage secured during the quarter, with management expressing hopes for positive impacts on future profitability. Leadership also noted planned efforts to accelerate the effect of these reimbursement changes through potential further coding applications in 2026.

Investors should monitor several key issues in the months ahead. These include Strata Skin Sciences’ ability to increase device utilization and sales as new CPT codes roll out, and whether recent cost increases are controlled if top-line growth remains pressured. Cash burn and liquidity remain front-of-mind, as the company’s reserves have diminished and operational spending has risen. The broader effect of international tariffs, especially in Asian markets, is an area to watch.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

