STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

The yearly results for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues of US$23m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.13, some 11% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:SSKN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 26th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering STRATA Skin Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$29.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.087. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$29.8m and losses of US$0.087 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$4.00, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values STRATA Skin Sciences at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that STRATA Skin Sciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 29% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.8% annually. Not only are STRATA Skin Sciences' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$4.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for STRATA Skin Sciences going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for STRATA Skin Sciences you should be aware of.

