STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update

STRATA Skin Sciences reports Q1 2025 revenue of $6.8 million, reflecting a 1% increase, with improved gross margins and reduced expenses.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of $6.8 million, a 1% increase year-over-year. The company's global recurring XTRAC® revenue was $4.5 million, slightly down from $4.6 million last year, with a 27% growth in international markets helping to offset a 4% decline domestically. STRATA achieved a gross margin improvement to 53.5%, up from 45.6% a year earlier, while also reducing operating expenses by 5%, leading to a net loss of $2.4 million, improved from a $3.4 million loss in the same quarter of 2024. The company emphasized growth in its direct-to-consumer strategy and international markets, which now represent 36% of total revenue. Total cash at the end of the quarter was recorded at $7.8 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 1% year-over-year, indicating stability in the company’s sales performance.

Gross margin improved significantly to 53.5%, up 790 basis points from the previous year, showcasing enhanced profitability on revenues.

Operating expenses decreased by 5% compared to the prior year, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA showed improvement, with a reduction in losses from $1.3 million in the previous year to $547 thousand, demonstrating better operational health.

Despite a slight improvement in revenue, the overall growth is minimal at just 1%, indicating potential stagnation in their primary market.

The net loss of $2.4 million remains significant, and while it has decreased year over year, the company is still operating at a loss, suggesting ongoing financial challenges.

Cash reserves declined by $749 thousand during the quarter, raising concerns about liquidity and financial stability moving forward.

What were STRATA's revenue figures for the first quarter of 2025?

STRATA reported revenue of $6.8 million for Q1 2025, a 1% increase over the prior year.

How did STRATA's gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin improved to 53.5%, increasing by 790 basis points from 45.6% year over year.

What was the net loss for STRATA in Q1 2025?

STRATA experienced a net loss of $2.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.58 per share in Q1 2025.

What international revenue growth did STRATA achieve?

STRATA's international revenue grew by 27%, contributing to a total of 36% of the company's overall revenue.

When will STRATA hold itsearnings conference call

STRATA will host itsearnings conference callon May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, up 1%





Global net recurring XTRAC



®



revenue in the first quarter was $4.5 million vs. $4.6 million in the prior year period, with international growth of 27% offsetting a 4% decline in the domestic market





Average net revenue per domestic XTRAC



®



system increased to $4,776 (+3% YoY) on 846





Total Recurring revenue increased 1% to $4.7 million in the first quarter





Equipment revenue for the first quarter was $2.1 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago period







Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, up 1%



Operating expenses in the first quarter were $5.7 million, down 5% as compared to the year-ago period



Operating cash flow improved by $254 thousand to negative $550 thousand



Adjusted EBITDA improved by $732 thousand to negative $547 thousand versus negative $1.3 million in the prior year period



Total cash at quarter end was $7.8 million







“STRATA made solid progress in the first quarter in executing our strategic plan,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA President and CEO. “Along with a modest increase in revenue, we have significantly improved our gross margins, expanding nearly 800 basis points year over year. We have also maintained disciplined cost control resulting in a decline in operating expenses and improvement in our seasonally low first quarter adjusted EBITDA.





“Our existing direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy continues to strengthen, driving 32% and 128% more unique Psoriasis and Acne patients respectively, as compared to prior year period demonstrating both growing demand and improved marketing efficiency.





“Internationally, we’re building strong momentum. Revenue from international markets grew 8% in Q1 as compared to prior year, following 41% growth in the previous quarter. This segment now accounts for 36% of our total revenue, and we anticipate, once the global tariff uncertainty clears it will continue to grow, adding strong growth to our U.S. business stabilization and growth,” concluded Dr. Rafaeli.









Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, an increase of 1% versus the first quarter of 2024. Global recurring revenue of $4.7 million and equipment revenue of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 were each up roughly 1% over the prior-year first quarter.





Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, or 53.5% of revenue, as compared to $3.1 million, or 45.6% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2024.





Total operating expenses of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 declined 5% versus the prior-year period, with engineering & product development down 60%, selling & marketing down 1%, and general & administrative down 5% versus their prior-year levels.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.58 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.96 per basic and diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024.





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 were $7.8 million.









STRATA management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-524-3160 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6760 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. conference call.





The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at



STRATA Skin Sciences YE24 Earnings Webcast.







A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 21, 2025 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international toll callers) and using replay access code 6753445. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please see



here.







A



webcast earnings call replay



will be available approximately one hour after the live call and remain accessible until September 21, 2025.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures











STRATA has determined to supplement its consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), presented elsewhere within this report, with certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.”





These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. STRATA considers these non-GAAP measures in addition to its results prepared under current accounting standards, but they are not a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance readers’ overall understanding of STRATA’s current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, STRATA believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, STRATA believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.





Reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows:















Three Months Ended March 31,















(in thousands)















2025





















2024















Net loss





$





(2,432





)









$





(3,368





)





























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization









1,220

















1,249













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset









85

















95













Loss on disposal of property and equipment









34

















13













Interest expense, net









417

















479













Non-GAAP EBITDA









(676





)













(1,532





)









Stock-based compensation









129

















112













Inventory write-off









-

















141













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA





$





(547





)









$





(1,279





)































XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings







XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.





The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 (in thousands), respectively:















Three Months Ended March 31,















(in thousands)















2025





















2024















Gross domestic recurring billings





$





4,086













$





4,578













Co-Pay adjustments









(74





)













(80





)









Other Discounts









(4





)













(30





)









Deferred revenue from prior quarters









1,545

















1,624













Deferral of revenue to future quarters









(1,513





)













(1,901





)









GAAP domestic revenue





$





4,041













$





4,190



































About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.











STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC



®



excimer laser, VTRAC



®



lamp systems, and the TheraClear



®



X Acne Therapy System.





STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.







Safe Harbor







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at



www.sec.gov



and



www.strataskinsciences.com



.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





516-222-2560







IR@strataskin.com











STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share and per share data)























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(unaudited)





















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





6,512













7,261













Restricted cash





1,334













1,334













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $548 and $466 at March31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively





5,007













5,253













Inventories





2,659













2,246













Prepaid expenses and other current assets





364













501













Total current assets





15,876













16,595













Property and equipment, net





9,462













10,061













Operating lease right-of-use assets





1,179













1,264













Intangible assets, net





4,856













5,348













Goodwill





2,658













2,658













Other assets





231













231













Total assets





34,262













36,157



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





2,816













2,433













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





8,779













8,593













Deferred revenues





2,204













2,241













Current portion of operating lease liabilities





331













328













Current portion of contingent consideration





1,009













1,030













Total current liabilities





15,139













14,625













Long-term debt, net





15,231













15,192













Deferred revenues and other liabilities





292













353













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion





835













919













Contingent consideration, net of current portion





96













96













Total liabilities





31,593













31,185













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders equity:





















Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding





-













-













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 4,171,161 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





4













4













Additional paid-in capital





253,241













253,112













Accumulated deficit





(250,576





)









(248,144





)









Total stockholders' equity





2,669













4,972













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





34,262













36,157













































STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





(in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Revenues, net





$





6,812













$





6,754













Cost of revenue









3,165

















3,674













Gross profit









3,647

















3,080













Operating expenses





















Engineering and product development









96

















241













Selling and marketing









2,993

















3,018













General and administrative









2,573

















2,710













Total operating expenses









5,662

















5,969













Loss from operations









(2,015





)













(2,889





)









Other income (expense):





















Interest expense









(486





)













(524





)









Interest income









69

















45













Total other expense









(417





)













(479





)









Net loss





$





(2,432





)









$





(3,368





)





























Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted





$





(0.58





)









$





(0.96





)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted









4,171,161

















3,506,025













































STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands)























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$





(2,432





)









$





(3,368





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss ot net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









1,220

















1,249













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets









85

















95













Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount









39

















31













Change in allowance for credit losses









110

















84













Stock-based compensation expense









129

















112













Loss on disposal of property and equipment









34

















13













Inventory write-off









-

















141













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Account receivable









136

















726













Inventories









(377





)













(154





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









137

















(31





)









Accounts payable









362

















261













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









169

















(57





)









Deferred revenues









(81





)













194













Operating lease liabilities









(81





)













(100





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









(550





)













(804





)











Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment









(199





)













(725





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(199





)













(725





)











Cash flows from Financing activities:























Payment of contingent consideration









-

















(18





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









-

















(18





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(749





)













(1,547





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









8,595

















8,118













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





7,846













$





6,571



































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:























Cash paid during the year for interest





$





450













$





480



































Supplemental schedule of non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities:























Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease





$





-













$





977













Transfer of property and equipment to inventories





$





36













$





9













Accrued payment of contingent consideration





$





21













$





6































