STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

STRATA Skin Sciences will report Q4 and FY 2024 results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, after market close. Following the results announcement, the company's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET for investors and analysts, featuring a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can join via phone or listen to a live webcast. Additionally, a telephonic replay and a webcast replay will be available after the call. STRATA focuses on innovative treatments for dermatologic conditions and offers products such as the XTRAC laser and VTRAC lamp systems through a partnership program. The company cautions that forward-looking statements included in the release may be subject to various uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ.

Potential Positives

STRATA Skin Sciences is set to report its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors and interested parties to engage with management directly during the question-and-answer session.

STRATA's innovative partnership program offers a unique business model that enhances accessibility and promotes the use of their dermatology products, which may drive customer adoption and revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on "forward-looking statements," which indicates a significant level of uncertainty regarding the company’s future plans and performance, potentially causing investor concern.

It highlights risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, labor supply shortages, and supply chain interruptions, which could negatively impact operational stability and growth.

The mention of potential inaccuracies in forward-looking statements may lead to a lack of investor confidence in the company's projections and strategic direction.

FAQ

When will STRATA Skin Sciences announce its Q4 2024 financial results?

STRATA Skin Sciences will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call for STRATA's financial results?

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025.

How can I listen to the STRATA conference call?

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-481-2523 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0552 (international) about 10 minutes before the start.

Will there be a replay of the STRATAearnings call

A telephonic replay will be available until April 3, 2025, and a webcast replay will be accessible until September 21, 2025.

What technologies does STRATA Skin Sciences offer for dermatologic treatment?

STRATA offers innovative products like the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System for dermatologic conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HORSHAM, Pa., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces that it will report fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025 after the market close.





STRATA management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 27, 2025 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-844-481-2523 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0552 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. conference call.





The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at



STRATA Skin Sciences YE24 Earnings Webcast



.





A telephonic replay of the call will be available until April 3, 2025 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international toll callers) and using replay access code 8210574. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please see



here



.





A



webcast earnings call replay



will be available approximately one hour after the live call and remain accessible until September 21, 2025.







About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.







STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC



®



excimer laser, VTRAC



®



lamp systems, and the TheraClear



®



X Acne Therapy System.





STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.







Safe Harbor







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at



www.sec.gov



and



www.strataskinsciences.com



.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





516-222-2560





IR@strataskin.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.