STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Full Release



HORSHAM, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the market close.





STRATA management will subsequently host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.





To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-524-3160 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6760 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. conference call.





The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at



STRATA Skin Sciences YE24 Earnings Webcast.







A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 21, 2025 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international toll callers) and using replay access code 6753445. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please see



here.







A



webcast earnings call replay



will be available approximately one hour after the live call and remain accessible until September 21, 2025.







About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.







STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC



®



excimer laser, VTRAC



®



lamp systems, and the TheraClear



®



X Acne Therapy System.





STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.







Safe Harbor







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to consumer marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from fiscal, political factors, international conflicts, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at



www.sec.gov



and



www.strataskinsciences.com



.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





516-222-2560





IR@strataskin.com



