STRATA Skin Sciences Gains CPT Code Expansion For Excimer Laser Use In Skin Inflammatory Diseases

(RTTNews) - STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) has announced that the American Medical Association or AMA has approved a major revision to CPT codes 96920-96922, expanding insurance reimbursement eligibility for 308nm excimer laser treatments beyond psoriasis to include multiple inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions.

This long-awaited change marks a transformative milestone for dermatologic care and patient access.

The updated CPT codes align with current FDA clearances and clinical guidelines, enabling broader insurance coverage without the need for prior authorization for conditions such as vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, lichen planus, CTCL, and others.

These updates are expected to reduce administrative barriers and unlock access for over 30 million U.S. patients, compared to roughly 10 million psoriasis patients currently covered.

STRATA's XTRAC excimer laser, already used in over 1,400 clinics nationwide, is a safe, non-drug treatment option that has been supported by more than two decades of clinical research.

Currently, non-psoriasis conditions account for about 30 percent of excimer laser use but often face reimbursement challenges. With this change, STRATA anticipates significant growth in treatment volume and adoption.

The CPT update is the result of a formal application by STRATA in collaboration with leading dermatologists and advocacy groups, including Dr. Mark Lebwohl, Dr. Pearl Grimes, and Dr. Elisabeth Richard.

This expansion is expected to drive STRATA's recurring revenue business model and support broader adoption across its domestic and international footprint.

Going forward, STRATA aims to accelerate access to advanced phototherapy, promote its use as a cost-effective alternative to systemic drugs, and enhance outcomes for patients living with chronic skin diseases.

