Strata Skin Sciences files $25M mixed securities shelf

16:40 EST Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) files $25M mixed securities shelf
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SSKN:
- STRATA Skin Sciences Achieves First Profit Since 2018
- Strata Skin Sciences Achieves Turnaround with Revenue Growth
- Strata Skin Sciences reports Q3 EPS (53c) vs. (30c) last year
- Strata Skin Sciences Wins Legal Battle Over Claims
- Strata Skin announces favorable court order in complaint against LaserOptek
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.