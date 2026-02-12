Strata Skin Plunges As Laseroptek Files Counterclaims For Unfair Business Practices

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Shares of Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) are down in the pre-market by 60% following news that Laseroptek America has filed counterclaims and third-party claims against the company and its CEO, Dolev Rafaeli.

Strata Skin markets innovative products like XTRAC excimer laser, VTRAC lamp systems, and the TheraClearX Acne Therapy System for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. LaserOptek, a Korean company, is the manufacturer of the Pallas line of solid-state laser medical devices used in psoriasis treatment.

Strata Skin sued LaserOptek in 2024, alleging unfair competition regarding the marketing and sales of LaserOptek's Pallas lasers in the United States.

The filings by Laseroptek made in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania allege that Strata engaged in anticompetitive and unfair business practices to secure monopoly power in the medical laser market for psoriasis treatment.

The claims cite violations of the Sherman Act, the False Marking Statute, and the Lanham Act, along with defamation, commercial disparagement, and unfair competition.

Laseroptek's counterclaims dispute statements regarding reimbursement codes for Pallas lasers, product performance comparisons with Strata's XTRAC lasers, and alleged misrepresentations about patent holdings.

SSKN has traded between $1.00 and $3.86 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $0.46, down 61.61%.

