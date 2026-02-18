BioTech
STRATA Shares Fall 21% As Johns Hopkins Adds XTRAC Excimer Laser To Dermatology Program

February 18, 2026 — 10:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) fell more than 21% even as the company announced that Johns Hopkins Dermatology has added the XTRAC 308 nm excimer laser to its clinical offerings, expanding advanced care for patients with chronic inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions.

The addition strengthens Johns Hopkins' capabilities in treating psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and other complex dermatologic diseases using targeted, FDA-cleared phototherapy.

The XTRAC excimer laser delivers targeted 308 nm phototherapy, allowing clinicians to treat inflammatory skin conditions with precision while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy skin.

In addition to patient care, the system will support ongoing clinical research and academic initiatives within the department, reinforcing Johns Hopkins' commitment to evidence-based dermatologic innovation.

STRATA CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli said the collaboration highlights the critical role academic medical centers play in advancing precision treatment strategies and expanding access to excimer laser therapy.

Johns Hopkins joins a growing list of leading academic institutions- including New York University, the University of California, Cleveland Clinic, and Cornell University- that have integrated XTRAC into their dermatology programs.

Excimer laser therapy is supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed clinical studies, underscoring its established role in managing challenging inflammatory skin conditions.

SSKN has traded between $0.24 and $3.86 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.24, down 21%, marking a new 52-week low.

