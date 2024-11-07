Strata Minerals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited, an Australian exploration company, announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and approval of various mandates, demonstrating solid support from shareholders. The company focuses on developing mineral projects, including the Penny South Gold Project and Elliot Lake Uranium Project.

