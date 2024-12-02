News & Insights

Strata Minerals Issues New Equity Options

December 02, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 8 million unquoted equity options set to expire in December 2027. These options are divided into two classes, each with a different exercise price, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. This development could influence investor interest and market dynamics surrounding Strata Minerals.

