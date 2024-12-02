Strata Minerals Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Nickelx Ltd (AU:SMX) has released an update.

Strata Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the interest of director Jonathan Downes, with the acquisition of 3 million unlisted options at varying prices and expiration dates. This development is a result of approvals at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, indicating strategic moves within the company’s leadership. Investors might find these changes intriguing as they could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

