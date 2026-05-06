Strata Jumps On Q1 Revenue Growth; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTA), a healthcare logistics and medical service provider, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting 87.4% revenue growth and reiterated full-year 2026 guidance.

Strata operates in two segments, namely Logistics and Clinical. The company offers logistics services, such as air and ground transportation for human organs, transplant teams, and related medical materials, as well as organ placement services. Transplant clinical services, including organ recovery procedures, normothermic regional perfusion, and preservation services.

For the first quarter of 2026, the firm reported net income from continuing operations of $2.402 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.61 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year.

Net income amounted to $2.15 million or $0.03 per share compared with a net loss of $3.49 million or $0.04 loss per share a year ago.

Total revenue improved 87.4% to $67.38 million from $35.95 million a year ago. This is mainly driven by organic growth in Logistics and the addition of our Clinical business through the Keystone acquisition in the third quarter of 2025.

The firm ended the first quarter of 2026 with $58.8 million in cash and short-term investments.

Looking ahead to 2026, the firm reaffirmed revenue of $260 and $275 million and reiterated adjusted EBITDA of $29 and $33 million.

SRTA has traded between $2.76 and $6.02 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $4.42.

SRTA is currently up 9.34% at $5.27.

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